Chennai: One more Kilambakkam terminus wall to be brought down to boost accessibility

CHENNAI: Just a few days after one wall at the newly-constructed Kilambakkam Bus Terminus was demolished to enable people to reach the outstation bus stand without having to go through the subway, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Thursday said one more wall will soon be brought down to further enhance accessibility.

Addressing media persons, the minister said ramps will be constructed in the spot where the first wall was demolished. “We are planning to raze another wall as per a suggestion put forth by Tambaram city police commissioner Amal Raj. This will help passengers easily access the passageway between the local and outstation bus stands. Additional battery cars and staff will be deployed to assist persons with disability until all the facilities are in place,” he added.

Referring to the allegations of corruption raised regarding construction of the bus terminus, Sekar Babu said anyone can approach the court or use the Right to Information Act to allay concerns of graft. “There is no irregularity in the bus stand’s maintenance. Only SETC buses and 60 services of MTC buses are being operated as of now. We will address all the issues already pointed out by the passengers and then gradually increase the number of bus services,” the minister said.

Climate park to be opened next month

CMDA officials inspected the six-acre park comprising a stream that is under construction at the bus terminus on Thursday. The minister said the park will be opened for public use in February. The CMDA has also allocated `20 crore for constructing a railway station at Kilambakkam. Further, an eight-km-long alternative route is being planned through the Police Academy and Oonamanchery to tackle vehicle congestions in the area. The Vandalur bus stand also may be shifted to a nearby area and expanded.

“Facilities such as foot-over-bridge and a sky walk are also in the offing. Moreover, the station for private buses at Mudichur will also be completed soon. The buses will be parked at Mudichur and will be brought to the Kilambakkam bus stand only a few minutes before their departure time. Though the then AIADMK government initiated the bus stand project in 2013, they took no further action for the next five years. The tenders were provided in 2018, and only 30% of the work was completed when the DMK government came to power in 2021. Our government had to spend additional Rs 90 crore for various facilities at the bus stand including storm water drains,” Sekar Babu said.

