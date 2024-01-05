TN to increase green energy mix to 75%: Minister TRB Rajaa

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said 50% of the state’s energy is green (40% of it coming from solar units and 50% wind mills) and the state is aiming to increase green energy mix to 75% by adding green hydrogen.

Speaking during EnVision - India’s First Energy Festival on Thursday, Rajaa said, “I have always said people should have climate common sense. Our government is trying to inculcate this in every single school and college student. We are trying to make this part of society.

We know climate consciousness is not created in a day. It is time all of us came together as society and became the change we wanted to see. We have a TN green fund which is a Rs 1000-crore fund to develop green products. I would love to have this team here and the energy festival come up with ideas to help the state and union governments reach their sustainable energy goal.”

During sessions,  discussions were held on the viability of small modular reactors and Indian High Temperature Reactor technology development programme which is aimed at nuclear hydrogen production by splitting water. Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, Chairman, Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, took part in the session.

“We have to move urgently towards fossil-free energy. The best way to do it is to make green energy economically viable. This is already happening, but more is needed,” said Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president of IIT-M Research Park.

