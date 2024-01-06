College girl with hearing trouble tries to end life in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college girl with partial hearing impairment allegedly tried to kill herself in full public view in Adyar on Friday evening. Police said the girl, G Shanmugeshwari of Karaikudi, sustained over 60% burns and was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Shanmugeshwari is a second-year BSc student at a private college in Karaikudi. She had come to Chennai 15 days ago for pursuing a course and was staying at her relative’s house. Her course got over on Friday and the 19-year-old was supposed to return home with her father.

“However, around 4.30 pm on Friday, Shanmugeshwari attempted the extreme step in the middle of the road. Passersby immediately alerted ambulance crew and she was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Later, we recovered a suicide note from her house in which the college girl mentioned that she did not want to return to her hometown. But, she did not blame anyone in the note,” police said.

Adyar police have filed a case and further investigation is underway. Police suspect that the girl attempted the extreme step owing to her partial hearing impairment.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

