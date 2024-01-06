GCC gets 3,700 ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ petitions on Day 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 3,700 petitions were received on the first day of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ special camps organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The corporation had announced special camps on Friday and Saturday across all 15 zones.

The state government’s project is aimed at expediting the delivery of government services to the public. Petitions received through the special camps will be resolved within 30 days. Several residents said the special camps were announced at the last minute.

“We got to know about the camps on Thursday night. So, there was not enough time to prepare petitions,” said Raghukumar Choodamani of Perambur. They urged them to extend the camps by one more day.

