Techie dies on way to watch his debut short film in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old software engineer, who was on his way to watch the screening of his first short film, died after a bus rammed his two-wheeler on Friday morning. “The deceased, Kalaiarasan of Ambedkar street in Thiruninravur, aspired to act in movies.

He got an opportunity to act in one of his friends’ short film which was scheduled for a screening at a private marriage hall in Koyambedu on Friday. Around 8 am, a private bus, while taking a turn on the Poonamallee Highway opposite the Koyambedu metro station ran over Kalaiarasan,” police said.

Ambulance crew after reaching the spot, declared Kalaiarasan dead. Koyambedu Traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The police personnel arrested the bus driver, Rajasekar (38), from Tirusulam on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

