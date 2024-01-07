Home Cities Chennai

Ennore gas leak: Patient discharged hastily despite concerns, say family

The family also claimed that they don’t have access to her medical reports yet and were not informed clearly about her health condition.

A relative visits Desarani after she was discharged from Aakash Hospital in Chennai on Friday | P Ravikumar

By Lokeshwaran E
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Coromandel Internation Limited (CIL) claimed that everyone admitted to hospitals after the gas leak were discharged, the family of one of the affected persons alleged that the discharge process was carried out hastily. On December 29, the Coromandel Group issued a press release, stating that all those admitted to hospitals had been discharged.

However, hospital authorities confirmed to TNIE that two patients had been discharged only on Thursday evening. “My mother was still suffering from chest pain and discomfort. Yet, the hospital authorities insisted that she be discharged. She underwent an angioplasty on January 2,” said D Manimaran, son of Desarani, a victim of the gas leak.

“We fought with the hospital management, asking them to keep her in the hospital until she feels better. She is now at home but is unable to even cough due to chest pain. We even offered to pay from our own pockets to keep her in the hospital,” Manimaran added. The family also claimed that they don’t have access to her medical reports yet and were not informed clearly about her health condition.

Speaking to TNIE, Selvarajkumar, the MD of Aakash Hospital where Desarani was treated said that as of now, all patients related to the gas leak have been discharged. “The patient is stable and that is why she has been discharged. The patients need not pay for the treatment and we have been informed that the costs will be borne either by the government or the company.”

