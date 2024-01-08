19-yr-old girl dies a day after suicide attempt in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 19-year-old girl with partial hearing disability, who allegedly attempted suicide at Adyar two days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The deceased, G Shanmugeshwari of Karaikudi was a second-year BSc at a private college there. She had come to Chennai 15 days ago to attend a course. On Friday, the course ended and she was supposed to return home with her father.

“Around 4.30 pm on Friday, Shanmugeshwari tried to kill herself in the middle of the road. Passersby alerted ambulance crew. She was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last the following day.

We recovered a suicide note from her house in which she did not name or blame anyone. We have sent the body for postmortem,” police said. Shanmugeshwari’s father told the police that his daughter was upset over her hearing disability which began around three years ago.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.).

