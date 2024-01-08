A year of weaving equality

Devrishi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For most of us, hanging meaningful quotes in the room, having a thought for the day on the desk, or even pinning famous personalities’ pictures on our computers can motivate us to go about a stressful day. Adding to this list of inspirational materials is the 11th edition of The Born2Win’s Trans* Achievers Calendar, which was launched at Madras School of Social Work College, Egmore, on Friday.

The calendar design includes a section honouring 24 trans individuals with The Born2Win Achiever’s Award in art, culture, and healthcare. The annual award function stood as a platform that showcased the success stories across India. It presents an aesthetic colour scheme of courage and faith, with elements striking the importance of equality. Defining this, Harika S, the resource mobilization officer at Born2Win, said, “It communicates the current status of the community and helps people understand how they can contribute.”

The ceremony hosted various delegates, including Noori Mohammed, founder of SIP Memorial Trust; Ruckmani Sekar from Rotary Club of Chennai Royals; Bhaghee, a renowned entrepreneur; Milla, a model and actress; and Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Food Bank Chennai.

Outlining the impressions of the calendar, Prabhakaran, a regular buyer of the enterprise, shared, “Success is something which can be achieved by people regardless of what they are ascribed with. The calendar is a prime example of that.”

Established in the year 2013, Born2Win is a trailblazing organisation committed to advancing the 5 E’s — Empowerment, Education, Employment, Equality and Environment for the trans community in Tamil Nadu.

Over the last decade, the pioneering organisation has embarked on several milestones of welfare, including the distribution of 12,000 provisional schemes during COVID-19, 150 tailoring machines and shops, trans beneficiaries for MHC, and children’s educational support.

Continuing to advocate the mission for the trans community, Swetha Sudhakar, the founder and director of Born2Win, expressed, “The proceeds from the previous year’s calendar sales have extended invaluable support to Cancer Institute, HIV- affected individuals and single mothers. This year, our efforts are to support people affected by the Thoothukudi floods and enable education for trans women.”

The organisation has predominantly hailed its 2024 mission by providing educational sponsorship to three members of their community with a Diploma in Fashion Design at The Dream Zone, Mylapore. The proud and fearless warriors of the community announced their next step towards road safety, organised by the Rotary Club of Chennai Royals in the upcoming week.

To order, visit www.borntowin.org or call: 9840149482

