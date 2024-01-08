Man kills 8-year-old son in Chennai, tries to end life after Rs 50L loss in online gambling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man from Madambakkam, Krishna Chaitanya, who allegedly strangled his eight-year-old son Badri to death in the wee hours of Sunday, was nabbed by Selaiyur police during his attempt to die by suicide. Stress owing to mounting debts that accrued due to his online gambling habit pushed him to take such a decision, police said. Notably, his wife and other son aged four were sleeping in another room of the house when Chaitanya strangled Badri. Chaitanya, who is employed as a cook at the Tambaram Air Force Station, had lost `50 lakh in online gambling, police said.

“We suspect he was upset regarding his financial situation. On Saturday, they visited a temple and returned in the evening. After dinner, they went to bed,” a police official told TNIE. Early on Sunday morning, Chaitanya woke up and wrote a letter to his wife about his decision to kill himself due to all the debt, and his intention to ‘take Badri along with him’. He also asked his wife to get remarried.

Around 1.30 am, Chaitanya strangled Badri in his sleep and went out to Marina Beach at 3 am to take his own life. He also sent a message to all his friends on WhatsApp explaining this situation and his decision. Before Chaitanya could go through with the act, Marina police who were on patrol stopped him and took him into custody. “Seeing his message, his friends went to his house only to find Badri’s lifeless body and the letter. Chaitanya killed Badri as he did not want his wife to bear the burden of raising two children.

Selaiyur police were informed and when they called Chaitanya’s number, Marina police answered and notified them he was in their custody,” the police official added. Chaitanya was then handed over to Selaiyur police who booked him for murder. Following interrogation, he was remanded in judicial custody later that day.

Six men pose as cops, rob man of Rs 9.2L in euros; 2 held

Chennai: Chintadripet police have arrested two men on Sunday for allegedly posing as policemen and robbing 10,000 euros from a man. The police have also launched a search to nab the other suspects involved in the case. “The arrested men, Prashanth Lal (27) of Kottivakkam and Kaaj Moideen (48) of Otteri, were a part of six-member gang. On Thursday, the victim, Riyasudeen (55), who runs a foreign exchange centre was riding his bike from Egmore to Mannadi when the gang, posing as policemen waylaid him and allegedly robbed the victim of 10,000 euros (Rs 9.2 lakh).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man from Madambakkam, Krishna Chaitanya, who allegedly strangled his eight-year-old son Badri to death in the wee hours of Sunday, was nabbed by Selaiyur police during his attempt to die by suicide. Stress owing to mounting debts that accrued due to his online gambling habit pushed him to take such a decision, police said. Notably, his wife and other son aged four were sleeping in another room of the house when Chaitanya strangled Badri. Chaitanya, who is employed as a cook at the Tambaram Air Force Station, had lost `50 lakh in online gambling, police said. “We suspect he was upset regarding his financial situation. On Saturday, they visited a temple and returned in the evening. After dinner, they went to bed,” a police official told TNIE. Early on Sunday morning, Chaitanya woke up and wrote a letter to his wife about his decision to kill himself due to all the debt, and his intention to ‘take Badri along with him’. He also asked his wife to get remarried. Around 1.30 am, Chaitanya strangled Badri in his sleep and went out to Marina Beach at 3 am to take his own life. He also sent a message to all his friends on WhatsApp explaining this situation and his decision. Before Chaitanya could go through with the act, Marina police who were on patrol stopped him and took him into custody. “Seeing his message, his friends went to his house only to find Badri’s lifeless body and the letter. Chaitanya killed Badri as he did not want his wife to bear the burden of raising two children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Selaiyur police were informed and when they called Chaitanya’s number, Marina police answered and notified them he was in their custody,” the police official added. Chaitanya was then handed over to Selaiyur police who booked him for murder. Following interrogation, he was remanded in judicial custody later that day. Six men pose as cops, rob man of Rs 9.2L in euros; 2 held Chennai: Chintadripet police have arrested two men on Sunday for allegedly posing as policemen and robbing 10,000 euros from a man. The police have also launched a search to nab the other suspects involved in the case. “The arrested men, Prashanth Lal (27) of Kottivakkam and Kaaj Moideen (48) of Otteri, were a part of six-member gang. On Thursday, the victim, Riyasudeen (55), who runs a foreign exchange centre was riding his bike from Egmore to Mannadi when the gang, posing as policemen waylaid him and allegedly robbed the victim of 10,000 euros (Rs 9.2 lakh). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp