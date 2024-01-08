Promotion and its perceptions

Sharanya Manivannan By

CHENNAI: The Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s word for 2023 was “authenticity”, which I found a bit ironic given that we are deep in the era of all things fake, as expressed across political, media and social media arenas. (By comparison, the Oxford Dictionary went with the much more lowkey “rizz” — a word derived from “charisma” and suggesting charm or sex appeal — which I first came across in cat memes, which tells you a little too much about my life).

I recalled last year’s word of honour when, at the start of this year, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar did a rather authentic thing: publicly stating during an industry roundtable that praise around movies is often bought. Johar candidly admitted that “our own people” are mobilised to create buzz around new releases, with planted or purchased reviews. “Some of those critics, I swear, haven’t even heard of themselves…,” said Johar. “As a producer you will do every last-ditch attempt to make your film be heard. So while I may have a big critique on criticism, I’m also riding on their backs when they praise the film (sic).”

Surely this is not news to that many people, even though some at that very roundtable feigned surprise. When politicians do it, it’s propaganda. When brands do it, it’s PR. When individuals do it, it’s self-promotion. Some of these are a bit heavier on the ick factor than others, but all these methods have always been around. For as long as the concept of selling has existed, so has the concept of advertising — except where goods were once the subject of trade, popularity or fame now are, because they too can literally be bought.

I found Johar’s admission of manufacturing acclaim to be refreshing, a leaf out of the tale of the Emperor and his new clothes. It’s not as authentic as just releasing a film and accepting its fate, of course, but the sheer scale of the cinema industry deems publicity activity less disingenuous somehow. Smaller scale smoke-and-mirror games are more troubling, especially where authenticity is assumed because it’s individuals and not industries involved.

Chicanery has become more elaborate in the digital age. Want to be known as an entrepreneur? All you have to do is to hire or exploit (or both) someone into churning out aesthetic posts and you can create the illusion of having an impressively cool or cute brand. Want to be known, full stop? Repeat, but with your face involved. Want to leverage other people’s hard work to build your own platform? DM them with your fake review rates (Indian Bookstagram is chock-full of these) or perform a long con with a wake of “collaborators” in your trail. There are shiny-looking scammers and there are slimy-looking scammers, but at heart they’re the same.

So many people are doing this now, and putting money and other machinery behind it, that it’s difficult to separate the chaff from the grain. It’s hard to know what is authentic when everything has been curated to have appeal (rizz!) as though it is. Johar’s admission is one most would never make. We, the gullible, may do well to remember it in many contexts.

