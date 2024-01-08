TN infra received a leg-up through PM Gati Sakthi scheme, says Goyal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the advancements made by Tamil Nadu in infrastructure and connectivity through the Prime Minister Gati Sakthi scheme on Sunday. The minister was addressing those gathered at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about union government schemes.

During the events at Periyar Nagar in Agaram and Perambur, Goyal interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes. He hailed the ISRO’s latest achievement of Aditya-L1 reaching its destination in Halo orbit.

The minister further lauded the union government’s efforts to promote Tamil by conducting Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, and unveiling the Thiruvalluvar statue in France. Highlighting the centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, the minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated projects worth `20,000 crore to the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the advancements made by Tamil Nadu in infrastructure and connectivity through the Prime Minister Gati Sakthi scheme on Sunday. The minister was addressing those gathered at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about union government schemes. During the events at Periyar Nagar in Agaram and Perambur, Goyal interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes. He hailed the ISRO’s latest achievement of Aditya-L1 reaching its destination in Halo orbit. The minister further lauded the union government’s efforts to promote Tamil by conducting Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, and unveiling the Thiruvalluvar statue in France. Highlighting the centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, the minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated projects worth `20,000 crore to the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp