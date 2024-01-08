Home Cities Chennai

TN infra received a leg-up through PM Gati Sakthi scheme, says Goyal

During the events at Periyar Nagar in Agaram and Perambur, Goyal interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes.

Published: 08th January 2024 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal having a light moment with the beneficiaries at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the advancements made by Tamil Nadu in infrastructure and connectivity through the Prime Minister Gati Sakthi scheme on Sunday. The minister was addressing those gathered at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about union government schemes.

During the events at Periyar Nagar in Agaram and Perambur, Goyal interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes. He hailed the ISRO’s latest achievement of Aditya-L1 reaching its destination in Halo orbit. 

The minister further lauded the union government’s efforts to promote Tamil by conducting Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, and unveiling the Thiruvalluvar statue in France. Highlighting the centre’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, the minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated projects worth `20,000 crore to the state. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp