29-yr-old dies after incessant showers trigger wall collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died after a portion of his house wall collapsed on him at Arungunam in Chengalpattu district on Monday night.

Police said the deceased, Praveen Kumar, was a daily wage labourer and he was alone in the house.

On Monday midnight, a portion of the wall collapsed on him. Upon information, firefighters from arrived and cleared the debris before rescuing Kumar, who sustained severe fractures.

He succumbed at Chengalpattu GH on Tuesday morning. Madurantakam police said the house wall had weakened following incessant rains in the past two days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died after a portion of his house wall collapsed on him at Arungunam in Chengalpattu district on Monday night. Police said the deceased, Praveen Kumar, was a daily wage labourer and he was alone in the house. On Monday midnight, a portion of the wall collapsed on him. Upon information, firefighters from arrived and cleared the debris before rescuing Kumar, who sustained severe fractures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He succumbed at Chengalpattu GH on Tuesday morning. Madurantakam police said the house wall had weakened following incessant rains in the past two days. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp