Beyond spice to medicine, culture, & more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : India is the world’s leading producer of turmeric. Beyond production, it is a significant consumer and exporter of this versatile spice, often called ‘Indian Saffron.’ Turmeric, or ‘Haldi’ as mentioned in the ‘Atharva Veda’ dating back to 1000-1500 BC, has deep roots in India’s history. Its has been integral to religious ceremonies, traditional medicine, and even as a natural dye. Ayurveda recognises turmeric for its medicinal properties, and recent global research has sparked interest in its biomedical potential, especially in the wake of Covid.

The rise of Turmeric Board

In response to the growing significance of turmeric, the Government of India has recently established the Turmeric Board based in Telangana, one of the leading turmeric-producing states.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, this initiative aims to provide leadership, enhance efforts, and foster coordination among various government bodies and the Spices Board for the development and growth of the turmeric sector.

India’s dominance in the global turmeric market is evident, accounting for over 62% of the world’s turmeric trade in 2022-23. More than 380 exporters facilitate the export of 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products (valued at $207.45 million). The primary destinations included Bangladesh, UAE, USA, and Malaysia. The Turmeric Board envisions further growth, targeting a $1 billion in exports by 2030.

Turmeric’s influence extends far beyond the kitchen. Its roots in Indian culture involve its use in religious rituals, as a natural dye, and even as a symbol of marital status. Turmeric’s association with Hindu deities, its role in folklore traditions, and its presence in ceremonies make it an integral part of the cultural tapestry. This religious connection played an important role in turmeric’s transnational spread.

Quality turmeric

Good quality turmeric is a product of good agricultural practices along with sound post-harvest processing. The process of harvesting and processing turmeric involves traditional methods like boiling or steaming and sun drying, followed by polishing. However, the future of turmeric may see an emphasis on value-added products, especially those containing curcuminoids and turmerin.

While turmeric’s popularity soars, concerns about adulteration and contamination also soar. The Turmeric Board must play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality of this precious spice, preventing economic loss and maintaining the nation’s reputation on the global stage.

Turmeric as cut flower

Turmeric’s versatility also extends to floriculture, where certain species are cherished as cut flowers. This unique genus, Curcuma, with its varied applications in religion, medicine, aromatherapy, cosmetics, dye, and floriculture, is now poised for a revolution with the Turmeric Board at the helm.

Establishing the Turmeric Board marks a significant milestone in recognising turmeric’s potential across various sectors. From its roots in ancient rituals to its emergence as a biomedical marvel, this root, once a humble spice, is now on the cusp of attaining the same stature as the King of Spices (black pepper) and Queen of Spices (cardamom). The Turmeric Board is set to lead India’s golden spice into a new era of growth, innovation, and global recognition.

Dr B Sasikumar,

Former principal scientist and head, Crop Improvement & Biotech Division, ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode



