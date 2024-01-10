Chennai Mayor reviews progress of budget announcements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 18 announcements made in the corporation budget for the year 2023-2024 are completed, a press release from the civic body said. A review meeting to assess the progress of the major announcements was held in Ripon Building on Tuesday. Mayor R Priya chaired the meeting.

A total of 82 announcements pertaining to several departments under the corporation were made in the corporation budget.

Of the 82 major announcements, 18 works are completed and works for 57 announcements are under progress. Meanwhile, the corporation is yet to begin work for seven announcements made in the previous budget.

