Juvenile among 3 held for bike thefts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested by Chengalpattu police for allegedly stealing 13 two-wheelers from different places. Police said Durai (39) from Sunambedu parked his motorbike in front of his house on Sunday, but it was missing the next day morning.

Based on a complaint from Durai, Sunambedu police conducted a vehicle check at Pudupattu in the district and nabbed three youth who were travelling on a stolen motorbike. “Upon seeing us, the trio tried to flee but we caught them,” a police officer said.

The suspects were identified as Ali alias Ajithkumar (19) from Sunambedu, Dileep alias Puru Anand (22) from Alathur and a 17-year-old juvenile. Ajithkumar and Puru Anand were remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a government observation home. Police sources said the three youth had stolen 13 two-wheelers from Sunambedu, Acharapakkam, Marakkanam, Tindivanam and even Puducherry.

Chengalpattu

