Man loses Rs 10L in bid to save bro from gutka case

On November 3, 2023, the Muthialpet police arrested two men for smuggling gutka packets, while another suspect, B Ukkamchand, went absconding.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 47-year-old man was arrested on Monday for cheating the brother of an absconding suspect to the tune of  Rs 10 lakh after promising to influence police and judges to save the latter from jail time. 

On November 3, 2023, the Muthialpet police arrested two men for smuggling gutka packets, while another suspect, B Ukkamchand, went absconding. Meanwhile, T Kemaram from Chengalpattu, who runs a grocery store in Kondithope, contacted Ukkamchand’s younger brother B Suganth (35) from Sowcarpet and offered him assistance in saving his brother from the case. 

“Kemaram told Suganth that he has several contacts in the police department and knows a few judges. With these contacts, he promised to avoid jail time for Ukkamchand. Believing this, Suganth paid him `8 lakh in several instalments. Later Kemaram, who also claimed to be a DMK functionary, gave contact numbers of two people -- a lawyer and a top DMK functionary and asked Suganth for another Rs 2 lakh,” said a police officer. 

However, despite several attempts, Suganth was unable to contact any of them. As he realised he was being cheated, he lodged a complaint with Muthialpet Police, who then arrested Kemaram on Monday. He was then remanded to judicial custody.

