Three women rescued from flesh trade, 4 arrested

CHENNAI: The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit (ITPU) of the Chennai City Police on Monday busted two prostitution rackets, operating out of two houses, and rescued three women who were forced into the flesh trade. They also arrested four people in connection with the cases.
In the first incident, based on a tip-off, on Monday around 8 pm, police conducted a search at an apartment on Sivaprakasam Road at Soorapattuin Puzhal. During the search, they found a woman who was forced into flesh trade. She was rescued and was sent to a government home. Police also arrested V Bavani(38) who ran the racket in the apartment.
Similarly, another team of ITPU searched a house at Pavalakara Street in Mannady and arrested M Mohan(39) from Salem, M Ramesh( 49) from Thanjavur and G Manimaran(46) from Erode. The police also rescued two women who were locked in the house and forced into the flesh trade. The victims were then sent to the Government Home while the accused was remanded.