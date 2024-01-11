Canvas celebrating cultural curations in calendar-making

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The black and white illustrations representing salangai, Mayilattam and Therukoothu intrigue you to explore the folk art of Tamil culture. Each page with a Tamil word, unfolding a message, invites you to stay rooted in the language. Sol 2024, a recently launched creative calendar of The Art Brew Creative Company, is thus a portal to the Tamil traditions, encouraging the audiences to appreciate art and sing praises to the unsung heroes of the Tamil ethos, the folk artistes.

Avanti Natarajan, the co-founder of The Art Brew Creative Company and a self-trained artist, says, “Sol 2024 is an ode to the artisans and performers of folk art forms who keep alive the stories of heritage and artistry across generations. Each page out of the 12 pages offers a macro lens into the ensemble and trinkets of the folk artistes.”

Each year, closer to culture

The company was founded by Avanti and Rajavel Sundararajan in 2015 to offer art, architecture, design, and technology services. “We believe in mixing up the contemporary design with traditional roots,” shares Avanti. Every year, the company concentrates on the theme ‘Tamil’ in different aspects that highlight the culture and bring out a calendar. Avanti shares that in previous years they have brought out themes like Athangudi tiles and Channapattna toys. The artist, who works on multiple mediums, also adds, “Sol was launched last year, which depicted Thirukkural and Tamil culture.

Since it was widely appreciated, we decided to release the 2.0 version of it, i.e., Sol 2024, where we are celebrating the folk arts of Tamil Nadu.”

The team mentions that the company focuses on minimalist design and packaging. Avanti says, “The illustrations are hand-drawn, making the calendar an artistic masterpiece in itself.” Speaking about the packaging, Rajavel shares, “The calendar comes in a craft box with a beautiful band on it and a gift card with a message on it. This makes it a perfect gift to send to your loved ones.”

Almost 250 copies of the calendar were produced for this year during the middle of December. The team hopes to get more sales by the end of January 2024, till the stock is available.

Price:

For A5 size Rs 899, with an 80-page notebook of the same theme.

For A4 size Rs 1,299, with two 80-page notebooks.

Available for delivery all over India and internationally.

To order, visit theartbrew.co, or DM @theartbrewco on Instagram

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

