Coast guards of India and Japan to conduct joint exercise off Chennai coast tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Yashima arrived at Chennai port on Wednesday to participate in a joint exercise planned with the Indian Coast Guard, code-named as ‘Sahyog Kaijin’, which will be held off Chennai coast on Friday. This joint exercise is being coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region East headed by Inspector General Donny Michael.

Upon arrival at Chennai Port, the Japanese ship was given a ceremonial welcome by a delegation of the Indian Coast Guard. NCC cadets of the Naval Wing and students from local schools were also present during the ceremony. During the four-day stay in Chennai, the Japan Coast Guard ship members will participate in several activities, including official calls, reciprocal visits onboard ships, sports, professional interactions between personnel of both the coast guards.

A friendly volleyball match between their teams was played at the indoor stadium of Nellai Nadar Higher Secondary School in Kotivakkam. The Commanding Officer of Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama called on Inspector General of Coast Guard Region East on Wednesday.

The visit of the coast guard ship is part of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between India and Japan in 2006, to promote interaction between the two coast guard organisations, including high-level visits, annual joint exercises, and participation in short-term workshops, a release stated.

