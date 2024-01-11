Home Cities Chennai

Coast guards of India and Japan to conduct joint exercise off Chennai coast tomorrow

Upon arrival at Chennai Port, the Japan ship was given a ceremonial welcome by a delegation of the Indian Coast Guard.

Published: 11th January 2024 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima was given a ceremonial welcome by Indian Coast Guard along with NCC cadets

Japan Coast Guard Ship Yashima was given a ceremonial welcome by Indian Coast Guard along with NCC cadets | ExPress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Yashima arrived at Chennai port on Wednesday to participate in a joint exercise planned with the Indian Coast Guard, code-named as ‘Sahyog Kaijin’, which will be held off Chennai coast on Friday. This joint exercise is being coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region East headed by Inspector General Donny Michael. 

Upon arrival at Chennai Port, the Japanese ship was given a ceremonial welcome by a delegation of the Indian Coast Guard. NCC cadets of the Naval Wing and students from local schools were also present during the ceremony. During the four-day stay in Chennai, the Japan Coast Guard ship members will participate in several activities, including official calls, reciprocal visits onboard ships, sports, professional interactions between personnel of both the coast guards.

A friendly volleyball match between their teams was played at the indoor stadium of Nellai Nadar Higher Secondary School in Kotivakkam. The Commanding Officer of Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama called on Inspector General of Coast Guard Region East on Wednesday. 

The visit of the coast guard ship is part of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between India and Japan in 2006, to promote interaction between the two coast guard organisations, including high-level visits, annual joint exercises, and participation in short-term workshops, a release stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai port Japan Coast Guard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp