Mop College’s cultural festivities commence

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri took to the stage, the students and staff at MOP Vaishnav College for Women were enthralled in the realm of ragas. The artistes, known as RaGa among the rasikas, elevated the first day of the 10th edition of the college’s annual cultural event, Shringar, to nothing less than a celebration of art.

Arathi Haridas

The event started with the screening of a tribute video sharing RaGa’s musical journey. Recollecting her memories of RaGa concerts, Archana Prasad, principal of the college, said, “RaGa are renowned versatile musicians with an experience of over three decades. They started as violinists and have evolved into the leading violinists of their generation. They gave their debut performance at the age of 13 and 10 years.”

To convert the event into an immersive experience, the college also organised an interactive question-and-answer session with the students. The artistes also sang songs for the students. Ranjani shared, “I am really glad to be part of Shringar and meet everyone. This event helps young people remember our cultural roots. Events like these during the Margazhi season make it extra special.”

Shringar also features the alumnae of the college, who have proved their mettle in their chosen art and provides a platform for them to showcase their talent. It also provides exposure to the students about the rich music and cultural heritage of the state. “The students started preparing for the event in December, but due to the cyclone and scheduling conflicts, it had to be rescheduled to January,” said Hemalatha, HoD of Accountancy.

Arathi Haridas, an alumnus of the college and disciple of Shobhana, performed after the musicians. Shringar will be held till January 12. The New Indian Express is the media partner for the event.

Shringar schedule

Jan 11: Performance by N Subhaalakshmi (classical dance) and Janani Hamsini Narasimhan (vocal)

Jan 12: ‘Thazhhall Veeram’ (drama) by S Sruuthi

