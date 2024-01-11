Powers of Shakthi in a dance form in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium in Chennai

KV VASUDEVAN By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mada Streets in Mylapore were drenched with heavy showers. It rained inside the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium too, metaphorically, thanks to a delightful rendering of the art by the younger generation of classical dancers.

Ably led by the seasoned Sreekala Bharath, who conceptualised and choreographed ‘Shakthi Mahimai’ for Bhavan’s Natyotsav at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, the Vazhuvoor splendour was conspicuous and had the packed gathering lap it all.

The 75-minute delight showcased the different avatars of Shakti as in Kanniyakumari, Chamundi, Meenakshi, Kamakshi, Abirami, Sharadhambikha, Karumari, and Kali. Apt lyrics and jathis were interwoven in this intelligent choreography, with important anecdotes to signify each Amman.

The event saw a genuine exchange of the performance of a lifetime by the dance group and thundering rounds of applause from the audience. Though the programme got delayed by an hour because of the previous performances, the crowd stuck together to witness the exemplary performance of the group.

Each of the eight avatars of Shakthi was given a beautiful introduction in Tamil, followed by the artistic enactment of the dancers along with the live orchestra. The lights, the music, and the bhavanas portrayed by the dancers made it an enthralling experience altogether.

Padma Raghavan on Nattuvangam, Kaushik Champakesan (vocal), Dhanamjayan (mridangam), KR Venkatasubramanian (rhythm pad), and Kannan (violin) lent admirable support to the final denouement of Sreekala Thejas dancers and the orchestral team.

