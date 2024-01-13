Celebrating the colours of art

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women saw a diverse crowd and vibrant gathering of students dressed in traditional attire on the second day of its cultural event, Shringar.

N Subhaalakshmi

The event started with the tranquil rhythms of a mesmerising kutcheri, a vocal performance by the college alumnus Janani Hamsini Narasimhan, who was accompanied by violinist Shreelakshmi Bhat, and mridangam player Vamsidara Anand. The college took pride in their achievements, and their talents added a unique charm to the festivities.

The event organised with media partner The New Indian Express also had Bharatanatyam dancer N Subhaalakshmi, whose presence brought energy and enthusiasm of her fervour in the auditorium.

Beyond the artistic showcases, the event took an entertaining turn when Archna Prasad, the college’s principal, took the stage to present surprise awards to lucky winners. The artists were felicitated for their performances after the event.

The third and last day of the event had actor Siva Kumar as the chief guest. Shringar, which usually features vocals and classical dance, exhibited its first-ever drama performance this year.

Janani Hamsini Narasimhan

The drama, titled Thazhhall Veeram was presented by the college’s alumnus, S Sruuthi, who directed the drama herself. The play revolved around a young lawyer’s arduous fight over justice for women.

Sruuthi shared, “Every year we MOPians wait for the performances because Margazhi is the season for people like us who enjoy performing arts. Shringar always gave the platform for talented alumnus to come and perform. (This) being the first play to be performed as part of Shringar is a great honour for me. I have performed on this stage for several events as a student here, and now performing as an alumnus in the same auditorium where I sat as an audience fills me with immense joy.”



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women saw a diverse crowd and vibrant gathering of students dressed in traditional attire on the second day of its cultural event, Shringar. N SubhaalakshmiThe event started with the tranquil rhythms of a mesmerising kutcheri, a vocal performance by the college alumnus Janani Hamsini Narasimhan, who was accompanied by violinist Shreelakshmi Bhat, and mridangam player Vamsidara Anand. The college took pride in their achievements, and their talents added a unique charm to the festivities. The event organised with media partner The New Indian Express also had Bharatanatyam dancer N Subhaalakshmi, whose presence brought energy and enthusiasm of her fervour in the auditorium.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Beyond the artistic showcases, the event took an entertaining turn when Archna Prasad, the college’s principal, took the stage to present surprise awards to lucky winners. The artists were felicitated for their performances after the event. The third and last day of the event had actor Siva Kumar as the chief guest. Shringar, which usually features vocals and classical dance, exhibited its first-ever drama performance this year. Janani Hamsini NarasimhanThe drama, titled Thazhhall Veeram was presented by the college’s alumnus, S Sruuthi, who directed the drama herself. The play revolved around a young lawyer’s arduous fight over justice for women. Sruuthi shared, “Every year we MOPians wait for the performances because Margazhi is the season for people like us who enjoy performing arts. Shringar always gave the platform for talented alumnus to come and perform. (This) being the first play to be performed as part of Shringar is a great honour for me. I have performed on this stage for several events as a student here, and now performing as an alumnus in the same auditorium where I sat as an audience fills me with immense joy.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp