Chennai: Two years on, Bessy's disabled-friendly ramp rots on paper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposal for constructing a ramp at Elliot’s Beach to allow persons with disabilities access the sea, has remained on paper for two long years now. While it was earlier reported that the project got delayed owing to the union government not approving the work, disability rights activists state that the centre’s nod is not needed for the project.

“The centre, while approving the disabled-friendly pathway in Marina beach, had clarified that the approval for Edward Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar can be obtained at state level itself,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability-rights activist.

The proposal to provide a temporary walkway for the disabled at Edward Elliot’s beach was forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on November 26, 2022. However, the activists alleged that the proposal was taken up by SEIAA only a year later on November 17, 2023.

“The environmental clearance portal shows that the project was forwarded to the State Environmental Appraisal Committee by SEIAA and some essential details were sought from the project proponent (PP), which is the city corporation,” Jayakumar added.

However, the corporation officials maintain that the clearance is pending before the SEIAA. “The DPR was prepared and the project was placed before the SEIAA last month. We are awaiting clearance to start the work,” a senior corporation official said.

Meanwhile, the ramp at Marina Beach, which was temporarily removed before Cyclone Michaung, is yet to be restored. “The ramp was not fixed due to the high tide during the monsoon. Now that the monsoon is over it will be restored in a few days,” an engineer with the corporation told TNIE.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The proposal for constructing a ramp at Elliot’s Beach to allow persons with disabilities access the sea, has remained on paper for two long years now. While it was earlier reported that the project got delayed owing to the union government not approving the work, disability rights activists state that the centre’s nod is not needed for the project. “The centre, while approving the disabled-friendly pathway in Marina beach, had clarified that the approval for Edward Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar can be obtained at state level itself,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability-rights activist. The proposal to provide a temporary walkway for the disabled at Edward Elliot’s beach was forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on November 26, 2022. However, the activists alleged that the proposal was taken up by SEIAA only a year later on November 17, 2023. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The environmental clearance portal shows that the project was forwarded to the State Environmental Appraisal Committee by SEIAA and some essential details were sought from the project proponent (PP), which is the city corporation,” Jayakumar added. However, the corporation officials maintain that the clearance is pending before the SEIAA. “The DPR was prepared and the project was placed before the SEIAA last month. We are awaiting clearance to start the work,” a senior corporation official said. Meanwhile, the ramp at Marina Beach, which was temporarily removed before Cyclone Michaung, is yet to be restored. “The ramp was not fixed due to the high tide during the monsoon. Now that the monsoon is over it will be restored in a few days,” an engineer with the corporation told TNIE. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp