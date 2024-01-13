Words of wisdom for game and life  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If asked about luminaries who have shined in their respective fields, Viswanathan Anand stands out with brilliance that seamlessly blends with humility. From becoming the first grandmaster from India in 1988 to earning the coveted world champion title five times, Viswanathan, fondly known as Vishy, is an unwavering beacon of inspiration. Recently, this chess maestro, widely revered for his strategic genius and composed demeanour, took centre stage at Radisson Blu, Egmore, as he interacted with the audience in a talk show organised by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC). “Viswanathan Anand is one of the greatest sporting heroes that India has, and we were eager to hear his story,” said Abhishek Seth, event director.

The event, titled ‘Checkmate With Vishy – A Royal Encounter’, drew a gathering of about 140 members, who immersed themselves in the insights presented by Viswanathan on his life and endeavours. The event, which was held last Sunday, featured Pratik Shah, CEO of Specsmakers Opticians, stepping into the role of moderator.

Ruminating on a prior conversation, Pratik said, “Viswanathan sir was quite candid and showcased how humble an international star like him can be, despite being in the spotlight. He spoke about his journey in becoming a grandmaster, what invoked his chess career, and also shared a few incidents he had while attending tournaments in Brazil and France.” Additionally, he mentioned that Viswanathan was keen on convincing the audience that chess is a game of art and despite a wrong move, a player can steer away from it and make sure that the opponent doesn’t notice it.

The questions poured in for the chess master were met with enticing answers. When asked about the evolution of chess in the age of technology, he said, “Technology has played a disproportionate part in chess than any other game. It helps analyse all possible predictive combinations of every move and lets you plan accordingly.

It can help you learn and sharpen your skills.” Viswanathan’s reflections on the growth of chess in the country were an important aspect of the discussion. “He shed light on the journey of India in becoming the chess capital of the world, with more than 50 grandmasters hailing from the country,” said Pratik.

The chess master relentlessly reiterated the idea that believing in oneself and bouncing back despite the countless oppositions one has to face is the only way to succeed. As the crowd dispersed, Viswanathan’s words lingered in the air, with the walls whispering the echoes of applause for the person he is and for the milestones he has achieved.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: If asked about luminaries who have shined in their respective fields, Viswanathan Anand stands out with brilliance that seamlessly blends with humility. From becoming the first grandmaster from India in 1988 to earning the coveted world champion title five times, Viswanathan, fondly known as Vishy, is an unwavering beacon of inspiration. Recently, this chess maestro, widely revered for his strategic genius and composed demeanour, took centre stage at Radisson Blu, Egmore, as he interacted with the audience in a talk show organised by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC). “Viswanathan Anand is one of the greatest sporting heroes that India has, and we were eager to hear his story,” said Abhishek Seth, event director. The event, titled ‘Checkmate With Vishy – A Royal Encounter’, drew a gathering of about 140 members, who immersed themselves in the insights presented by Viswanathan on his life and endeavours. The event, which was held last Sunday, featured Pratik Shah, CEO of Specsmakers Opticians, stepping into the role of moderator. Ruminating on a prior conversation, Pratik said, “Viswanathan sir was quite candid and showcased how humble an international star like him can be, despite being in the spotlight. He spoke about his journey in becoming a grandmaster, what invoked his chess career, and also shared a few incidents he had while attending tournaments in Brazil and France.” Additionally, he mentioned that Viswanathan was keen on convincing the audience that chess is a game of art and despite a wrong move, a player can steer away from it and make sure that the opponent doesn’t notice it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The questions poured in for the chess master were met with enticing answers. When asked about the evolution of chess in the age of technology, he said, “Technology has played a disproportionate part in chess than any other game. It helps analyse all possible predictive combinations of every move and lets you plan accordingly. It can help you learn and sharpen your skills.” Viswanathan’s reflections on the growth of chess in the country were an important aspect of the discussion. “He shed light on the journey of India in becoming the chess capital of the world, with more than 50 grandmasters hailing from the country,” said Pratik. The chess master relentlessly reiterated the idea that believing in oneself and bouncing back despite the countless oppositions one has to face is the only way to succeed. As the crowd dispersed, Viswanathan’s words lingered in the air, with the walls whispering the echoes of applause for the person he is and for the milestones he has achieved. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp