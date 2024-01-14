Chennai: Five months after rowdy’s murder, his associate killed by gang in Ice House

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five months after a history-sheeter escaped a murderous attack, he was hacked to death by a gang in Ice House on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Madhavan (54) from Ice House. In August last, a notorious history sheeter ‘Arcot’ V Suresh was murdered in Santhome. Madhavan, who was his close associate, escaped the attack. He then shifted his house from Pulianthope to Ice House, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Madhavan was murdered to eliminate witnesses in Suresh’s murder case. Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Suresh’s murder.

On Saturday evening, Madhavan was at a parotta stall on Dr Besant Road when a gang which came in motorbikes hacked him and fled. Police rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Ice House police have registered a case and are investigating.

