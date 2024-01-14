Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Five months after rowdy’s murder, his associate killed by gang in Ice House

Preliminary investigation suggested that Madhavan was murdered to eliminate witnesses in Suresh’s murder case. Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Suresh’s murder. 

Published: 14th January 2024 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five months after a history-sheeter escaped a murderous attack, he was hacked to death by a gang in Ice House on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Madhavan (54) from Ice House. In August last, a notorious history sheeter ‘Arcot’ V Suresh was murdered in Santhome. Madhavan, who was his close associate, escaped the attack. He then shifted his house from Pulianthope to Ice House, police said. 

Preliminary investigation suggested that Madhavan was murdered to eliminate witnesses in Suresh’s murder case. Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Suresh’s murder. 

On Saturday evening, Madhavan was at a parotta stall on Dr Besant Road when a gang which came in motorbikes hacked him and fled. Police rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.  

Ice House police have registered a case and are investigating.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ice house chennai murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp