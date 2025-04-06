Man arrested for molesting woman at Thiruvottiyur railway station

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday on charges of molesting a woman after she got down from an EMU train at the Thiruvottiyur railway station a week ago.

The police said the incident happened around 8 pm when the victim, who works at a private firm, was walking towards the bridge at the station. The accused, identified as M Dillibabu, who lives at Old Washermenpet and works as a cashier in a pharma company in Perambur, stopped the woman, molested her and then ran away when she raised an alarm.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim with the GRP at the Korukkupet railway station on March 29, the police started analysing CCTV footage from 200 cameras at different railway stations. Police found that the accused was in a temple before attacking the woman at the station. He was arrested from the Basin Bridge railway station on Friday and taken to the Korukkupet railway station. He will be sent to judicial custody soon, police added.

The incident comes a month after a woman police constable was robbed at the Palavanthangal railway station and a pregnant woman was pushed off an express train near Katpadi, which had prompted police officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to review security measures. The DGP had recently directed the GRP to study stations across the Chennai division and install more CCTV cameras in crime-prone hotspots.

The Tamil Nadu Railway Police has urged passengers to report any suspicious or criminal activity on the 24x7 Railway Police Helpline 1512 or on WhatsApp 99625-00500.