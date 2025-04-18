Both DMK, TVK claim credit for SC's interim stay on Waqf Amendment Act

CHENNAI: Both the ruling DMK and actor Vijay’s TVK are claiming credit for the Supreme Court’s interim stay against the Waqf Amendment Act on Thursday. Both parties had filed separate cases against the Act.

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “I thank the Supreme Court for hearing the DMK’s petition challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, along with other petitions, and for passing an interim order that safeguards Waqf properties and restrains the appointment of non-Muslims to Waqf Boards and Councils.”

“This malafide Amendment Act was enacted by the Union Government with the sole intent of targeting the Muslim community, by interfering in the administration of their charitable endowments and core religious practices,” he said, adding that the DMK would leave no stone unturned to defend the constitutional rights of minorities. He further said, “Happy that the judicial review has flagged many regressive provisions of the Act, as highlighted by us.”

In the same vein, TVK chief Vijay took to X to say, “We are deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for its order on our petition against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.”

Vijay added “We thank our Senior Counsel Abhishek Singhvi for arguing on behalf of TVK for two days successfully against the unconstitutional fascist measures of the Union Government.”