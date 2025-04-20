Man puts life on the line to rescue nine-year-old from electrocution in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a video of a man dragging a nine-year-old boy, who collapsed from electric shock, to safety was shared on news outlets and social media, 30-year-old Kannan has been receiving praise from all around. Rayan, the boy, on his way to school, was seen trying to make his way through a waterlogged Muthalamman street in Arumbakkam when the incident happened on April 16.

Kannan, who was in the area for work, spotted the boy collapsing in the waterlogged street. He is seen dropping his motorbike to fall to the ground and rushing to Rayan’s aid. While a few others stopped to watch, they did not help fearing electrocution.

Speaking to television channels later, Kannan said he initially thought the boy may have slipped but later suspected electric shock on seeing the boy spasm.

“I felt him twice and I was also able to sense the current mildly. The third time, I was confident of pulling him out of the water,” Kannan, originally from Pudukkottai, told a news channel.

After dragging him out, Kannan took him to the hospital, where the boy was treated. He is said to be stable.

In appreciation of Kannan’s courage, his colleagues organised a small party on Saturday.

Asked why the others did not help Kannan in rescuing the boy, he said, “As human beings, none of us know how long we will be alive. As long as we are, we should help each other out.”