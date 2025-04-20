Tears of joy as missing girl, mom reunited after six years in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl, who was 12-years-old when she went missing, was reunited with her mother on Thursday, six-and-half-years after the incident. She was traced to an orphanage in Cuddalore.

The single mother had filed a complaint with the Arumbakkam police station on November 1, 2018. The Greater Chennai Police said, she was a Class 8 student and did not return home after school, according to the complaint.

A case was registered and a special team was formed to trace her. The family told the cops that the girl had issues with her memory and feared that she might have lost her way on her way back from school.

The police visited the child’s school, spoke to her friends and looked at various possibilities but were unable to get any leads. The mother had been continuously following up with the police for information about her child for the last six years.

The special team had been looking at the list of missing children from all districts, and contacted orphanages and rescue centres individually. This is when a private-run orphanage in Cuddalore got in touch with the team to alert them about the possibility of one of their residents being the girl they were looking for.

Along with a woman police personnel, the girl’s mother visited the Cuddalore orphanage where the 19-year-old was identified as the girl who went missing in 2018. After a tearful reunion with her mother, she was brought back home on Friday where child protection officers have been deployed to investigate what happened to her.