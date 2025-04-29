Robo cop joins force in june to ensure safety

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Monday announced the ‘Red Button Robotic Cop’, a new feature utilising advanced robotic systems, CCTV cameras and audio/video playback to improve safety and aid law enforcement in the city.

To be inaugurated at 200 spots in the city starting from June, the robotic cop will be placed at important crowded locations in the city including parks, railway stations, bus stands, near IT parks, places of worship, etc.

Available 24x7 and equipped with 360-degree surveillance and GPS tracking, users can press the button and trigger an alarm in case of an emergency.

The video call facility and audio talkback system will immediately connect them to the nearest police control vehicle and the police control room where they will be able to see and hear the on-duty personnel and apprise them of the issue. This will enable quick action and help the police send personnel to the spot immediately, thereby reducing response time.

This is yet another IT-enabled solution being implemented by the Greater Chennai Police to address law and order issues and complaints in the city.