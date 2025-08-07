Tracing changes on canvases at Tangerine in Chennai

In Tangerine at Alwarpet, the clinks of cutlery, the fizzle of sizzlers, and ever-growing loud laughter from the diners play as the background score for the chefs who are at work. But also breaking away from this rhythm, the customers engage in conversations on moments — frozen and framed on the walls. The walls here are far from the white walls of conventional galleries as the restaurant, for over 15 years, has provided a platform for artists to showcase their work.
This time, it is ‘Transitions’, the latest solo show by artist Isaiarasi Annamalai. The small-format artworks focus on exploring the complex intersection between humanity and materiality. Humanity is rooted in compassion, empathy, spiritual fulfilment, and a sense of community; whereas the pursuit of wealth, possessions, status, and consumerism drives the materialistic world. “My intention is to create a dynamic tension between these two worlds where contrasting elements coexist, interact, and challenge each other, offering the viewer a visually compelling experience,” says the artist.
Subtle but stirring
At the centre of the show lies a recurring duality between the sacred and the sterile, the rooted and the removed, the handmade and the high-rise. “In one painting, I’ve depicted the transition of human living spaces from homes filled with emotional value to lifeless commercial buildings,” she says, adding that the painting reflects how the sense of belonging and memory tied to a place is slowly replaced by functionality and profit, turning once-loved homes into stationary structures.
In another canvas, Isaiarasi shows how the “God-given” beauty of nature has been altered by humankind due to evolution and development. “In all my works, the golden foil represents divine creation — a symbol of what is pure, sacred, and untouched. Through this contrast [in the artwork], I try to highlight what we are slowly losing,” adds the artist.
Throughout her paintings, Isaiarasi employs a subtle yet deliberate visual language. The subtle horizon lines serve as metaphors for transitional moments — a boundary where one state fades into another, representing change, movement, and inner evolution. Isaiarasi adds, “The serene, contemplative atmosphere in my works encourage introspection, inviting viewers to reflect on their own journeys of transformation.”
Thoughts on transitions
In an attempt to express these ideas, the artist also aims to evoke themes of growth, transition, and emotional evolution. “My art is a space for others to connect with something deeper, something beyond the material surface of life. Ultimately, I hope my work resonates with those who are seeking meaning beyond what can be seen or owned,” she states.
On the consuming and interpreting end, Isaiarasi shares, “Many times, viewers have found unexpected meanings in my work. It’s made me reflect on how differently people perceive the same concept.” It could also be because her canvases have a particular intimacy heightened by their scale and setting. “Large works might feel overwhelming. Hence, the intimate scale of these pieces fits perfectly at Tangerine. I wanted the artwork to complement the ambience, not overpower it. The director of Tangerine, Arun Rao, has provided incredible support to arts. His dedication to promoting creativity and culture is helping the art community.”
Her own artistic evolution has been shaped by those shifting lenses. “In my early stages, I was drawn to works exploring inner connections. Over time, my focus matured towards more socially oriented subjects,” she adds. Now, what emerges is a layered approach rooted in her own life, but in conversation with the world around her. Isaiarasi says, “This series was shaped by observing the transitions in my own life and others, especially the blessings and changes that feel like they’re guided by something bigger and divine.” For now, ‘Transitions’ invites contemplation of the subtle shifts in our environment, lifestyles, and values that often go unnoticed.
Transitions is on display till August 15, beween 12 pm-3.30 pm and 7 pm-10.30 pm