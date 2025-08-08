17 years after father’s murder, teen kills history-sheeter in Chennai to avenge death

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old undergraduate student from an Arts and Science college in Kilpauk, allegedly murdered history-sheeter Rajkumar (42) on Wednesday to avenge his father’s murder from 17 years ago.

The accused, Yuvanesh, and two of his college friends, including a 17-year-old, surrendered before the Anna Nagar police station on Wednesday night, a few hours after a gang of nine surrounded Rajkumar in his house in TP Chathiram and brutally murdered him with sharp weapons. The TP Chathiram police filed a murder case and took them into custody, sources said.

A B-category history-sheeter, Rajkumar had purportedly quit criminal activities for the last 10 years and was living with his wife and two sons while running a ‘Shamiana’ business. Sources believe that Rajkumar was one of the five men who were involved in the 2008 murder of Yuvanesh’s father Senthil, also a history-sheeter and part of a ganja peddling business in the western part of the city. Three of the other accused in the case had already passed on, sources said.

Though Yuvanesh had been spoiling for revenge, a recent incident where Rajkumar supposedly mocked the teenager and warned him to stay off his radar particularly angered him, said police. He allegedly hatched a plan with his college friends, putting together a nine-member gang to murder Rajkumar.

They arrived in three two-wheelers on Wednesday afternoon and three of them chased him and then allegedly butchered him in a neighbour’s house. While the accused escaped the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to the Kilpauk medical college where he was declared dead. A probe is under way.