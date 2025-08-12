Vacate rented premises in two years, Madras HC tells Tambaram Police Commissionerate

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tambaram Police Commissionerate to vacate the rented premises and hand over vacant possession in two years. The court also fixed the monthly rental payable by the police.
The order was issued by Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Monday on the petitions filed by landlords DH Sarath Kumar, D Venkatesh and DN Choudery praying for orders to get their premises back from the commissionerate.
The second respondent (Commissioner of Police) shall settle the arrears of monthly rent up to June 2025 to the tune of Rs 2.18 crore, along with 18% GST to the petitioners on or before December 31. That apart, the second respondent shall continue to pay the monthly rent at the rate of Rs 13.5 lakh from July to December 2025.
Thereafter, for the years 2026 and 2027 and there shall be an increase of rent by 10% and it shall be paid every month without fail, plus 18% GST, the judge said in the order.
Further, he said, "As was undertaken by the second respondent, the vacant possession shall be handed over after two years unless the period is extended mutually between the parties."
Advocate General PS Raman appeared for the commissioner while senior counsel V Raghavachari represented the landlords. The crux of the matter is letting out the premises at Bharathi Nagar in Sholingunallur for a monthly rent of Rs 10.14 lakh for a period of 11 months from January 1, 2022 as per an agreement entered into by the petitioners dated October 15, 2021.
However, the police backtracked from the agreed rental and offered to pay Rs 6.08 lakh per month which was accepted by the petitioner under certain circumstances. Later, they filed the writ petition in the high court seeking orders to get the premises back.
Referring to certain documents filed by the police, the judge noted that the document cannot be relied upon and it is quite surprising that two different copies of the same document are now placed before this court by the second respondent with the same date. "The lesser said is the better," he commented.