Vacate rented premises in two years, Madras HC tells Tambaram Police Commissionerate

Thereafter, for the years 2026 and 2027 and there shall be an increase of rent by 10% and it shall be paid every month without fail, plus 18% GST, the judge said in the order.

Further, he said, "As was undertaken by the second respondent, the vacant possession shall be handed over after two years unless the period is extended mutually between the parties."

Advocate General PS Raman appeared for the commissioner while senior counsel V Raghavachari represented the landlords. The crux of the matter is letting out the premises at Bharathi Nagar in Sholingunallur for a monthly rent of Rs 10.14 lakh for a period of 11 months from January 1, 2022 as per an agreement entered into by the petitioners dated October 15, 2021.

However, the police backtracked from the agreed rental and offered to pay Rs 6.08 lakh per month which was accepted by the petitioner under certain circumstances. Later, they filed the writ petition in the high court seeking orders to get the premises back.

Referring to certain documents filed by the police, the judge noted that the document cannot be relied upon and it is quite surprising that two different copies of the same document are now placed before this court by the second respondent with the same date. "The lesser said is the better," he commented.