9000 cops to be deployed in Chennai for Independence Day

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements for the 79th Independence Day celebrations, 9,100 police personnel will be deployed across Chennai on August 15.

A five-tier security cover will be in place at Fort St George, where the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag and deliver his address. Additional deployment will be stationed at the airport, railway stations, bus termini, metro stations, malls, beaches, places of worship, and other key spots, with intensified checks and surveillance.

Police are inspecting hotels and lodges, urging the public to report suspicious activity. Citywide patrols have been stepped up, with vehicle checks at barricades and officers posted at strategic points.

Traffic diversions will be in effect from 6 am to 10 am on August 15. Kamarajar Salai (Labour Statue to RBI Subway) and Flag Staff Road will be closed. Alternative routes via Walajah Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, and NFS Road have been arranged. Invitee vehicle parking will follow designated pass-based allocations.