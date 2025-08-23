Two Siddha doctors arrested for duping family in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men posing as Siddha doctors duped a family of Rs 75,000 by allegedly claiming ‘Multani Mitti’ as a knee pain remedy and staging fake suction therapy. The duo from Rajasthan was caught in Ayanavaram.

According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Imran Singh Wala (36) and Mohammed Islam (42).

The accused allegedly approached a man outside a Jain temple in Royapettah, convincing him that his father’s knee pain could be cured. They came home, applied a paste, acted as if drawing out the pain, and demanded Rs 5,000 per sitting, and Rs 1.6 lakh for 32 total sittings. After negotiation, the family paid Rs 75,000, but there was no improvement.

Later, when the accused tried the same trick on another person, they were nabbed. Police confirmed the two had been targeting North Indians under the guise of Siddha treatment.