‘Sun shades’ to offer rain cover at eight signals in Chennai

CHENNAI: With only two months to go for the northeast monsoons, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to install eight new green ‘sun’ shades near traffic signals in the Royapuram zone at a cost of Rs 28.3 lakh.

The tenders were floated this month amidst complaints that the existing shades were damaged even during the brief spells of rain this summer, and their assembly and removal every year were resulting in recurring costs to the exchequer.

When asked why the shades, originally planned to bring relief to those waiting at the signals in summer heat, were being installed at this time of the year, a corporation official said that they were reimagining the shades as all-weather structures, that can offer a level of protection during rain and the sun.

“Since the green nets got damaged during rains, to prevent similar incidents, the new shades will have vertical coverings on both sides using fibre sheets. However, the top portion will continue to be covered with green netting,” the official said.

Activists expressed concerns that installing sun shades just two months before the monsoon would potentially be a waste of taxpayers’ money. Since the new structures are also to have the green net on top, water may still seep through, during the rains.

“Zone-wise fund allocation doesn’t mean the money must be spent in haste without considering the consequences. If the funds allocated for that particular project can’t be executed within the allotted time, it should then be diverted to timely needs like desilting works. Installing green shades now would be pointless, as they’re likely to be damaged during the rains,” FNCRWA president T K Shanmugam said.

The move has also been termed as a waste of public money. “When the corporation is spending Rs 4-4.5 lakh on each of these structures, why make them with green nets again? Spending lakhs every year on shades that collapse during the rains is a complete waste. Durable materials such as asbestos sheets or heat-resistant fibreglass composite should be used, which can also offer permanent solution,” said L M Jaiganesh, a social activist.

Royapuram zonal officer, under whose jurisdiction the tenders were floated, said he would look into the matter. An official from the corporation’s Bus Route Roads department said they were not aware that the tenders had been floated, since it was done at the zonal level, and assured to look into it.

Notably, the latest tenders have raised questions over cost variations with each unit being assembled in the city. In June, the corporation floated a tender for a 15mx10m green sun shade at the Gurunanak College junction at a cost of Rs 3.37 lakh. Now, for a similar-sized structure at West Kalmandapam Road, the cost is only Rs 3 lakh, including vertical fibre coverings.