Court sentences 44-year-old man to 10 years RI for 2021 Tambaram murder

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu Principal District Court on Monday sentenced R Koilraj (44), of Thoothukudi district, to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for the murder of John Raja Singh (68) near Peerkankaranai lake in Tambaram in 2021.

According to the police, the crime took place on January 30, 2021, after Koilraj was dismissed from his job at a scrap godown for drunken behaviour. In a fit of rage, he murdered Singh, who was working as an accountant there.

Based on a complaint from a colleague, the Peerkankaranai police registered a case under IPC section 302 and arrested Koilraj. The charge sheet was filed in March 2021.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 witnesses and produced 14 exhibits and six material objects. The court then sentenced Koilraj to 10-years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000. In default, he will serve an additional three months in jail.