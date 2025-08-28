Pillion passenger killed after lorry rams bike taxi in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man who was riding pillion on a bike taxi was killed and the driver was severely injured after a speeding lorry allegedly rammed into the bike near Madipakkam on the Medavakkam-Pallikaranai Road on Tuesday night.

The lorry hit the bike from behind while attempting to overtake, throwing the bikers on the road. The lorry driver has been arrested.

The pillion rider died on the spot with fatal injuries, while the rider escaped with serious wounds, the police said.

According to the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the victim, Narendra Singh of Bihar, worked as an interior decorator in Chennai. On Tuesday night, he had booked the bike to travel from Perumbakkam to Madipakkam, the police said.

The rider, Vishwa (23) of Mylapore, arrived with the vehicle and both set out wearing helmets, first along the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram radial road and then towards Madipakkam, the police said.