Teenage artists taps into the art of happiness

Happiness. It’s the spark we chase and the quiet glow we sometimes stumble upon. Is it just a passing mood, or can it be something deeper that roots us in life’s meaning? Some say it comes from success, or from stillness, but perhaps it’s born in the little choices we make each day — to notice beauty, to be grateful, to love.
Cultures paint it differently: the West ties joy to achievement, while the East whispers of balance and letting go. Can we invite more of it into our lives? And should we banish negative emotions altogether?
After mulling over these questions for a year-and-a-half, Tarika Ram, an 18-year-old artist, brings these reflections to life in an exhibition — titled ‘The Art of Happiness’ — that invites others to wonder along.
And where did the idea of creating art on happiness as an emotion come from? She answers, “I enjoy learning through art and colour is my strength. Since I am also interested in positive psychology and art lends itself to multi-disciplinary learning, I decided to combine my interests.”
The teenager, who began learning and creating art from the age of 10, says that she immersed herself in Sonja Lyubomirsky’s ‘The How of Happiness’ and explored the writings of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, Martin Seligman, and Carol Dweck. She researched with her mother’s help and took notes meticulously. After that she began to visualise the concept. “I then thought of various symbols and colours associated with the concept, made a draft, and presented it to my teacher Diana Satish. She in-turn gave me suggestions,” Tarika explains.
Using a variety of media including recycled materials, are installations. Among them are two interactive installations as well. In one of them — a gratitude tree — the viewers can write or draw what they are grateful for and tie it to the branches. In the other, viewers are invited to plait braids to signify relationships in their lives.
This isn’t the first solo exhibition for Tarika. She says, “My first three exhibitions were on the Tirukkural. I read Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s translation and depicted around 35 couplets through abstract expressionism.”
But after all the research that went behind this exhibition, when asked what her understanding of happiness was, she replies, “For me, happiness is a sense of joy, contentment and well-being. That means we need to be happy and content with what we have. But we also need to have a purpose in life that is meaningful.”
The Art of Happiness will be on display between August 30 and September 5, at Art Space at Kalpa Druma.