Teenage artists taps into the art of happiness

Happiness. It’s the spark we chase and the quiet glow we sometimes stumble upon. Is it just a passing mood, or can it be something deeper that roots us in life’s meaning? Some say it comes from success, or from stillness, but perhaps it’s born in the little choices we make each day — to notice beauty, to be grateful, to love.

Cultures paint it differently: the West ties joy to achievement, while the East whispers of balance and letting go. Can we invite more of it into our lives? And should we banish negative emotions altogether?

After mulling over these questions for a year-and-a-half, Tarika Ram, an 18-year-old artist, brings these reflections to life in an exhibition — titled ‘The Art of Happiness’ — that invites others to wonder along.