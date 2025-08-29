IIT Madras, Louisiana varsity sign MoU for innovation

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has partnered with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans to accelerate global health innovation.

The agreement aims to combine the strengths of LSUHSC-NO in clinical and translational research with IIT-M leadership in engineering, informatics, and innovation to expedite the development and deployment of new technologies, with a focus on closing healthcare gaps and enhancing global outcomes.

A memorandum of understanding towards this partnership was signed recently by D Demetrius J Porche, vice-chancellor for academic affairs, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, and Raghunathan Rengaswamy, dean (global engagement), IIT-M.

The partnership envisions joint teams leading genomic and health studies, developing affordable diagnostics, AI-powered applications, and smart medical devices.

Adding to it, an exchange programme will be carried out to support student and faculty collaboration with new research and entrepreneurship efforts, expanding the partnership’s reach.

Joint-teams to undertake genomic, health studies

