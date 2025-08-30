Madras High Court proposes retired judge-led inquiry in Ripon clash

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that only an inquiry by a retired HC judge could bring out the truth, as advocates alleged harassment and custodial torture by police during the eviction of protesting conservancy workers, while police maintained that women personnel were harassed by advocates during the operation.

The protest, held at Ripon Buildings by workers and joined by advocates, continued despite a court order directing them to vacate. When police moved to evict them, clashes broke out, with lawyers alleging harassment and custodial torture, while police claimed women personnel were harassed by advocates.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan made the observation while hearing petitions filed by advocates challenging alleged illegal detention and police action. The bench said interim orders would be issued and reserved the orders.

Advocate Arthi and law student Valarmathi, who were present in court, calined that they were tortured in custody. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that lawyers and law students were harassed, and that Valarmathi was tortured in custody.

They sought inquiry by a retired judge. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran opposed the suggestion of the bench to drop the cases against the advocates and students to end the issue.

Parandur residents withdraw writ plea

Chennai: The HC permitted Kali Eri Water Users Association from Ekanapuram to withdraw a writ petition it has filed, seeking a direction to the government not to alienate agriculture land or waterbodies for any other purposes including for the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur.

Justice Mohammed Shaffiq permitted the association president B Kamalakannan to withdraw the petition after refusing to entertain a writ petition in this regard and opining that only a PIL petition could be filed for safeguarding of waterbodies.

The court passed the orders after the state, represented by additional advocate general J Ravindran vehemently objected to the filing of the writ petition by the association president. As reported by TNIE on Thursday, the petition said the land acquisition violated the right to life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.