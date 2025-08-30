Vendors move Madras High court, flay corporation action to evict them from Moore Market

CHENNAI: Street vendors doing business around Moore Market in Chennai Central Railway station have filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking directions to forebear the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation from taking arbitrary action to remove them from the place.

The petition was filed by K Krishnamoorthy, president of the Moore Market Allikulam Anaithu Vyabarigal Pothunala Sangam. He alleged that executive engineer Chokkalingam, assistant executive engineer Kannan and assistant engineer Hemachandran of Zone V have been continuously trying to displace them from the shops located at People’s Park Road opposite VP Hall, which were being run with permission from the competent authorities including the town vending committee.

On July 12, GCC staff barged into the shops and started demolishing them, besides damaging the goods kept in the tiny shops without giving any notice. They also threw out several goods and inflicted huge losses to the vendors, the petitioner claimed. He also sought the court to forebear the respondent authorities from interfering with the business run by the street vendors.

When the petition came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan, counsel for the petitioners R Thirumoorthy submitted that a special division bench has been handling cases relating to street vending in the city and wanted this petition to be tagged to that bench. Subsequently, the judges directed the Registry to put up the matter for passing an administrative order.