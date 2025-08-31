Traffic diversions for Vinayagar idols procession in Chennai

CHENNAI: Owing to the Vinayagar Chathurthi procession on Sunday, a large number of Vinayagar idols will be escorted by a procession to designated immersion points in the beach area like Srinivasapuram, Palkalai Nagar, N4 fishing harbour, and popular weigh bridge.

On account of slowing down of vehicle movement from Triplicane to Santhome High Road, vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Statue, RK Salai, VM Street, Luz Junction, Amirthajan Junction, D’Sliva Road, Warren Road, Dr Ranga Road, Bheemaana Garden Junction, CP Ramasamy Road, St Marys Junction, Kaliyappa Junction, Srinivasa Avenue, and RK Mutt Road. Vehicles heading towards Santhome high road from Adyar will also be diverted via RK Mutt road, Thiruvengadam Street, VK Iyer Road Junction, Devanathan Street, St.Marys Road, RK Mutt Road, South Mada Junction, Venkatesa Agraharam Road, East Abiramapuram, Luz Avenue, PS Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, and RK Salai.

When a procession crosses Rathna Cafe junction, vehicles will be diverted towards Johnny John Khan road and vehicles will not be allowed from Ice House junction towards the junction. Similarly, idol procession vehicles will be allowed only on the Loop road from Light House to Srinivasapuram immersion point.