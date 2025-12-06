Pause for a cause

Art has long been a bridge between creativity and compassion, a powerful medium not just for expression but for mobilising support. From charity auctions of paintings to theatre performances staged for social causes, arts have repeatedly stepped forward in moments of need.
Yet, among all artistic forms, music has always held a unique ability to gather people effortlessly. A melody can draw a crowd faster than any poster or campaign, and a concert can turn collective emotion into collective action.
In its forty years of service, Mukti, MS Dadha Foundation, an organisation empowering persons with disabilities, is, for the first time, turning to the power of music to mobilise support, inviting patrons and the public alike to pause, listen, and “spare a moment for movement”.
With an all-ladies troupe from Mumbai performing in Chennai, the organisation, through a fundraiser event called Udaan Utsav, hopes to restore dignity, mobility, and independence in persons with disabilities.
Dr Shatabdi Das Mohapatra, the technical director from Mukti, says, “We have been providing artificial limbs for those with locomotive disabilities. But beyond that, Mukti has also provided vocational training to help them with their livelihood. In these forty years, we haven’t received any government support and for the first time, we are reaching out to the public to help. The proceeds from the event will be utilised for our cause.” Ajay Nahar, co-coordinator of the event along with Giri Bagri, adds, “In the last four decades, we have managed to raise funds through our managing trustee, Meena Dadha’s sources.” In addition to those, a few philanthropists through their companies’ CSR funds, supported the organisation, Shatabdi adds.
Rang e mahfil, a ladies’ band from Mumbai, has been tasked with leading the fundraiser and the tickets for the same are available in various denominations, beginning from `500. The foundation’s managing trustee Meena Dadha, event chair Shiv Kumar Goenka, and the executive director Mira Golechha, will preside over the event.
With the promise of an evening that will blend soulful melodies, powerful performances, and heartfelt stories, Udaan Utsav is set to take place on December 13, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Lady Andal School, Harrington Road, Chennai, from 6 pm onwards.
For tickets, contact: 7358777165