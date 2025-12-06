Pause for a cause

Art has long been a bridge between creativity and compassion, a powerful medium not just for expression but for mobilising support. From charity auctions of paintings to theatre performances staged for social causes, arts have repeatedly stepped forward in moments of need.

Yet, among all artistic forms, music has always held a unique ability to gather people effortlessly. A melody can draw a crowd faster than any poster or campaign, and a concert can turn collective emotion into collective action.

In its forty years of service, Mukti, MS Dadha Foundation, an organisation empowering persons with disabilities, is, for the first time, turning to the power of music to mobilise support, inviting patrons and the public alike to pause, listen, and “spare a moment for movement”.