Gang fakes accident to rob, assault motorist on Vyasarpadi flyover

CHENNAI: Police have launched a manhunt for a a six-member gang who faked an accident to rob a 27-year-old motorist of cash and jewels on the Vyasarpadi flyover.

According to police, Vijay Ravi of Puzhal was driving down the flyover on December 7 when a woman riding a scooter suddenly fell in front of his car. As he stopped to assist her, she accused him of knocking her down and immediately dialled her husband. Within minutes, five men arrived, confronted Vijay and allegedly assaulted him. They forced him to transfer ` 20,000 and took his two-gram gold ring and a 15-gram silver bracelet.

The gang pushed the semi-conscious Vijay into his own car, drove it to Parrys Corner, and abandoned him, police said. Later, a hospital employee alerted the Vyasarpadi police and Vijay was admitted to a nearby hospital.

A case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 309(4) (robbery) of the BNS.

Police sources said it was a planned extortion and special teams are analysing CCTV footage to identify and nab the six suspects.