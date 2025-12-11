Chetpet police deny assault after man dies following encounter outside inspector’s house

CHENNAI: The Chetpet police have refuted allegations of assault after the relatives of a 54-year-old man, who died shortly after being sent home by a police inspector on Tuesday night, claimed they were responsible for the death. The police have released CCTV footage to substantiate their claim that they did not attack him.

The deceased was identified as Munivel, a resident of Mangalapuram and an employee at a private clinic. Police said Munivel was found sleeping in an inebriated state at the doorstep of Mylapore Law and Order Inspector Ambedkar’s residence in Chetpet. The inspector and a constable reportedly woke him up and sent him away.

However, shortly after reaching home, Munivel collapsed and was declared dead at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. His brother-in-law Thillai Chezhiyan, an AIADMK functionary, lodged a complaint alleging that police had chased and assaulted Munivel, causing a fatal head injury, based on claims made by a friend of the deceased.

Dismissing the charges, police officials stated that CCTV footage showed the officers merely waking Munivel and sending him off, with no assault recorded. A case has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem.