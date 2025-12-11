Velachery police search for woman who abandoned 1.25 kg gold worth Rs 1.5 crore in private bank

CHENNAI: The Velachery police are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly left behind over 1.25 kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore inside a private bank in Velachery five days ago.

According to bank officials, on December 5, a woman identifying herself as Sharmila Banu and wearing a burqa entered the branch and said she wanted to open a new account and inquired about the bank’s locker facility. She said that her husband had an account with the bank. As the officers concerned were unavailable, she was asked to wait. The woman then left the bank saying she would return with documents, but did not.

Some time later, the bank staff discovered gold bars and bracelets in an unattended bag that is suspected to have been left behind by the woman. The items were secured, verified by the bank’s audit team as genuine, and later handed over to the Velachery police.

Police have registered a case and started a probe. CCTV footage from inside and outside the bank is being analysed. Officers are examining multiple angles to identify the woman and ascertain the source of the abandoned gold.