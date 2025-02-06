Going beyond conservative morals

The recent high-profile sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University involved an unethical leak of her identity through an egregious mistake on the part of authorities. Anonymity is not always honoured in highly sensitive situations. But in this case, details have been released to the media, allowing us to infer certain points — but without compromising the right to her privacy. What we know is this: the minor appears to have been in a consensual relationship, and upon learning of her condition, her parent took her to a primary healthcare centre for an abortion — as the teenager herself chose. She was transferred to a hospital which declined to perform the procedure as she was already 24 weeks into the pregnancy at the time, which is when the parent approached the court. That the teenager’s choice, and the parental support of the same — whatever the intricacies of these may be — have been highlighted is also important.

Over the last few years, and more so now that President Trump has returned to power with certain anti-choice mandates that will still be rolled out, there has been a great deal of schadenfreude, disguised as sympathy, from Indians who claim to be both patriotic and progressive. That’s a bit of an oxymoron, but deserves a longer deliberation of its own. They compare India favourably and exaggeratedly to the USA where reproductive rights are concerned.