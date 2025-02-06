Going beyond conservative morals

Even as we keep our alertnness trained on discrimination and encroachments on our rights and liberties — and no one with an empathetic conscience ever rests easy in today’s world — occasions on which something positive occurs that upholds our fundamental freedoms should also be noted. Without chest-thumping. Without hyperbolic comparisons. Without denial. It’s not that the bare minimum should be celebrated. It’s that we defend our rights not only when we fight for them, but when we appreciate them without taking them for granted.
These thoughts were on my mind when news emerged that the Madras High Court, in a rational and compassionate decision, has permitted a 16-year-old to terminate a pregnancy at 28 weeks, as per her wish. The court affirmed that “It has been categorically held by the apex court that the right to reproductive autonomy is an essential facet of the right to life.” As a minor is involved, POCSO proceedings are also ongoing, for which the terminated foetus will be preserved for any medical testing that may be required. But the minor herself will get to move on.
The recent high-profile sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University involved an unethical leak of her identity through an egregious mistake on the part of authorities. Anonymity is not always honoured in highly sensitive situations. But in this case, details have been released to the media, allowing us to infer certain points — but without compromising the right to her privacy. What we know is this: the minor appears to have been in a consensual relationship, and upon learning of her condition, her parent took her to a primary healthcare centre for an abortion — as the teenager herself chose. She was transferred to a hospital which declined to perform the procedure as she was already 24 weeks into the pregnancy at the time, which is when the parent approached the court. That the teenager’s choice, and the parental support of the same — whatever the intricacies of these may be — have been highlighted is also important.
Over the last few years, and more so now that President Trump has returned to power with certain anti-choice mandates that will still be rolled out, there has been a great deal of schadenfreude, disguised as sympathy, from Indians who claim to be both patriotic and progressive. That’s a bit of an oxymoron, but deserves a longer deliberation of its own. They compare India favourably and exaggeratedly to the USA where reproductive rights are concerned.
The truth is that reproductive rights in India have always been tied only to population control and even, as in the Emergency era when forced sterilisations of underprivileged men occurred, eugenics. They have nothing to do with personal liberties. Contraceptive availability, inclusive abortion access without deterrents, non-judgemental medical practitioners and sex education at the school level are some of the aspects of reproductive rights that are severely lacking in India.
This is why this case deserves acknowledgment. The maintenance of the privacy of the minor, the fact her parent respected her wishes and the Madras High Court’s lack of conservative moral bias and presence of consideration for personal autonomy are all worth appreciating.