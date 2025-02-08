Learn about elephants at this Thiruvizha

If you’ve ever taken a stroll through Guindy National Park, you know the routine. You pass the snakes coiled in their glass enclosures, watch the crocodiles lazily bask in the sun, catch the peacocks flaunting their feathers or spot the monkeys swinging through the trees. It’s a day of wildlife-watching from a safe distance.
But somewhere along the way, there’s always that one animal that leaves a lasting impression: the elephant. Maybe you’ve ridden one at a local fair as a child, fed bananas to one in a temple in Kancheepuram, or glimpsed one on safari in Theppakadu. Elephants are woven into Tamil Nadu’s cultural and spiritual fabric just as much as they roam its wild landscapes. But beyond these fleeting encounters — have you ever stopped to consider their lives, their habitats, their future?
That’s where Yaanai Thiruvizha (Gaj Utsav) steps in. Held at the Park’s Guindy Auditorium, this two-day event is an immersive fusion of art, culture, and wildlife awareness, designed to make you see elephants — and your role in their survival — in a new light. Organised by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Yaanai Thiruvizha marks the grand finale of a year-long campaign. Launched in Coimbatore on World Elephant Day in August 2023, the Gaj Utsav campaign travelled through 16 elephant corridors across six districts, reaching over 19,000 people.
“This campaign was conceptualised in 2017 with the aim of taking the Gaja (elephant) to the Praja (people),” says Saymanti B, officer in charge of National Heritage Campaigns, WTI. “It’s not just about conserving elephants, but about reconnecting them to our cultural heritage.” The event tackles elephant conservation from multiple angles — art, policy, media, education, and community engagement. But at its core is the elephant’s need for space. “Elephants require vast landscapes and continuous corridors to migrate for food, mating, and survival,” Saymanti says. “Urbanisation and infrastructure projects are rapidly shrinking these spaces. Where elephants once roamed freely across India and Southeast Asia, they’re now confined to small, fragmented pockets.”
But this isn’t a simple conservation versus development debate. “We’re not saying no to development,” she clarifies. “We’re saying let’s rethink how we develop — so we can make room for both progress and preservation.”
One of the event’s highlights is its art exhibition, where creativity meets activism. These aren’t just aesthetic depictions of elephants — they’re bold, thought-provoking pieces that challenge how we think about conservation.
A part of the event is Gajanana by Jacob Jebaraj. Crafted from steel scrap, this towering sculpture is a striking symbol of resilience. Jacob, secretary of Cholamandal Artists’ Village, says, “I wanted to give discarded materials new life — just like elephant corridors give these animals a new chance at freedom.” The sculpture’s most powerful feature? Padlocks as the elephant’s eyes. “It’s an eye-opener,” Jacob quips.
Another is Connection of the Soul by A Prabhu. Prabhu’s circular artwork highlights the spiritual bond between humans and elephants. Featuring 13 flags of Asian countries where elephants roam, it symbolises unity and shared responsibility. “It took me four months,” he shares. “Elephants are not just wildlife — they’re family, strength, and cultural icons.” Other featured works include Destruction of Routes by Ramkumar Kannadasan and Widhu (Tree) by Aidan Sebastian, both offering unique perspectives on the challenges and connections within elephant conservation.
The event was buzzing with school children, families, and curious visitors. “I loved the art with the bells!” exclaimed Parineeta, a 10-year-old visiting with her school. “I didn’t know elephants lived in so many countries in Asia!”
For Samuel S, a university student, the policy discussions were an eye-opener. “I never thought about how something as simple as a motorway could affect elephant movements. It makes you realise how connected everything is.”
Yaanai Thiruvizha adds an entirely new dimension to your favourite weekend spot. It’s not every day you see art, culture, and conservation come together so seamlessly, right in the heart of Chennai. Whether you’re there for the panel discussions on elephant conservation and governance, the interactive art, or simply to learn how you can contribute to conservation efforts, this event is more than just a celebration — it’s a call to action.
And if you’re reading this in time, you’ve still got a chance to catch it today.