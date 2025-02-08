Learn about elephants at this Thiruvizha

If you’ve ever taken a stroll through Guindy National Park, you know the routine. You pass the snakes coiled in their glass enclosures, watch the crocodiles lazily bask in the sun, catch the peacocks flaunting their feathers or spot the monkeys swinging through the trees. It’s a day of wildlife-watching from a safe distance.

But somewhere along the way, there’s always that one animal that leaves a lasting impression: the elephant. Maybe you’ve ridden one at a local fair as a child, fed bananas to one in a temple in Kancheepuram, or glimpsed one on safari in Theppakadu. Elephants are woven into Tamil Nadu’s cultural and spiritual fabric just as much as they roam its wild landscapes. But beyond these fleeting encounters — have you ever stopped to consider their lives, their habitats, their future?

That’s where Yaanai Thiruvizha (Gaj Utsav) steps in. Held at the Park’s Guindy Auditorium, this two-day event is an immersive fusion of art, culture, and wildlife awareness, designed to make you see elephants — and your role in their survival — in a new light. Organised by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Yaanai Thiruvizha marks the grand finale of a year-long campaign. Launched in Coimbatore on World Elephant Day in August 2023, the Gaj Utsav campaign travelled through 16 elephant corridors across six districts, reaching over 19,000 people.