Low on salary, but high on style, flashy phones of Chennai airport staff under lens

CHENNAI: Perturbed by the multiple incidents of gold smuggling involving contract staff at Chennai International Airport, Customs authorities have planned to keep track of those employees who have high-end smartphones costing close to Rs 1 lakh.

According to analyses by Customs, the contract staff earn salaries as low as Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 a month and hence affording costly smart phones could be an indicator of their collusion with gold smuggling syndicates. Sources said the decision was taken at a recent multi-agency review meeting at the airport hosted by Customs to discuss measures to curb gold smuggling.

Officials of the Income Tax department suggested that information on such individuals could be passed on to them to launch investigations of tax evasion against them. This comes in the backdrop of Customs and DRI busting cases of gold smuggling where transit and foreign passengers pass on the gold to airport contract staff to safely transport it through the gate to a receiver outside.

Staff of airlines, ground handling, cleaning and even those working in shops have been found to be routinely involved in colluding with gold smugglers. Photographs and videos shared through instant messaging and social media apps on the smartphones are used for quick communication and seamless transfer of the smuggled gold, sources said.

According to investigators, contract staff can earn close to their salary by helping the smugglers just once and can obviously earn several lakhs with more successful attempts. This is true even for staff working at shops inside the airport, as was evidenced in the ‘Airhub’ case where employees allegedly colluded with a Sri Lankan syndicate to smuggled out at least 267 kg of gold in 2024 and earned around Rs 2.5 crore.

Official sources said candidates are unofficially informed about the availability of such options to earn extra cash even during recruitment by contract agencies. The issue has festered despite the presence of multiple agencies like Customs, DRI, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Tamil Nadu police at the airport.

Official sources said ground handling staff at the airport are unaware of Customs rules and regulations and the pitfalls of participating in such criminal activities. Customs has also suggested if the staff could be told to use only basic model mobile phones while on duty, sources said.